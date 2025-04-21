The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.9% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $64,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Progressive by 2,262.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,882,000 after purchasing an additional 249,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,253,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $265.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.90. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,891.35. This trade represents a 35.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $2,681,299.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,255,231.44. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.76.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

