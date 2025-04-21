Canal Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $287,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,169,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,507,000 after buying an additional 2,031,995 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

NYSE BAM opened at $48.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

