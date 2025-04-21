HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, RTT News reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $695.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.62. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,374.60. The trade was a 14.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $198,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,140. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,900 shares of company stock worth $969,500. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

