Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.72.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $130.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 158.68%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

