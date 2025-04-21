Senator Investment Group LP Buys 15,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.8% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 2,744,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,482,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 851,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 52,787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AT&T by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 322,709 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

