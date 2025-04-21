Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Spheria Emerging Companies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Matthew (Matt) Booker acquired 28,254 shares of Spheria Emerging Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$59,333.40 ($37,791.97). 13.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile
Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
