Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.873 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 1.0% increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Geberit Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GBERY opened at $69.07 on Monday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $52.36 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

