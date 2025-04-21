Senator Investment Group LP Makes New $37.94 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $37,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $456.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $438.50 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $632.85.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

