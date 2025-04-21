State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $74.19 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $74,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.33 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.12.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

