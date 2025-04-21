State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,637,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 0.6% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Prologis were worth $173,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Prologis by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 121.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

PLD stock opened at $101.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CJS Securities cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.32.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

