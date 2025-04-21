Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Eaton by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Eaton by 29.4% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.22.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $268.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.95 and a 200-day moving average of $325.21. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

