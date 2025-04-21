Ossiam Has $1.63 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,898,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 351,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.84.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.4 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource



Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

