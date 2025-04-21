Capital International Investors Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,562 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,035,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,115,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 339,924 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,188,000 after buying an additional 674,117 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $2.23 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIO

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.