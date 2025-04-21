LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,199 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.15% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $35,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 34,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

