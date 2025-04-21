Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,822 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.