Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,106 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $592,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,023,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,593,000 after buying an additional 840,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $238.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

