CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in March

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,177,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 3,541,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,099.4 days.

CK Asset Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. CK Asset has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

