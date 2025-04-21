Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Grows By 24.8%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFF stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

