BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BioNxt Solutions stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. BioNxt Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

