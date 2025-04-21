Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Proximus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.49 on Monday. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

About Proximus

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.28%. Proximus’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

