ClearAlpha Technologies LP Takes $271,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

