Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

