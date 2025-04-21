Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Corp

Vision Capital Corp cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,500 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 3.4% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vision Capital Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,858,428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,279,000 after purchasing an additional 731,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after buying an additional 607,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,193,000 after buying an additional 469,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.79.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.83 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

