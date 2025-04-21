Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 61,998 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,998 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856,757 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,579,000 after buying an additional 8,363,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $197,819,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,685,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $427,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,046.49. This represents a 7.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,421,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,137,010. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

