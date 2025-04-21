iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.