MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 37,427 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,427 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

VCLT opened at $73.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3544 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

