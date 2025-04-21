Jump Financial LLC Sells 86,856 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,856 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.28.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $123.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.