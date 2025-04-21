Optivise Advisory Services LLC Purchases 258 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $501.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.84 and a 200-day moving average of $569.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

