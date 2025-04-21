Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Despegar.com Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DESP opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 756.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1,779.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DESP. TD Cowen raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

