Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 289.0 days.
Bâloise Price Performance
Shares of BLHEF opened at $227.98 on Monday. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $208.35 and a 12 month high of $227.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.00.
About Bâloise
