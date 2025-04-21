Ossiam Buys 430 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $251.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.33 and its 200 day moving average is $339.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.72.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

