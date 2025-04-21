Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CCD opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

