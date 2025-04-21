Select Asset Management & Trust Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Select Asset Management & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.6% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Select Asset Management & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,553,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 313,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

