Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Grows By 31.3%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,890,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 45,630,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Geron by 947.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth about $24,802,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,240,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Geron by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,587,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Geron by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,082,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,615 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.27 on Monday. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The company had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

