SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKHL opened at $25.25 on Monday. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

