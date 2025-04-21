Optivise Advisory Services LLC Buys 479 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.9% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $443.82 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.