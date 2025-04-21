iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Raised by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,855,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $288.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.38. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

