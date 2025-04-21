Senator Investment Group LP Invests $679.94 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,330,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $679,936,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 20.0% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $443.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.33. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

