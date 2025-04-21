40,000 Shares in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDAC) Purchased by Heights Capital Management Inc.

Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,756,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,587,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of RDAC opened at $10.20 on Monday. Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. – Ordinary Shares has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16.

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 8, 2024 and is headquartered in Taiyuan, China.

