Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of LENZ Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,022,000 after buying an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.43.

LENZ Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LENZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

LENZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

