Heights Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

Heights Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,535 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BiomX were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX Trading Down 27.6 %

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. BiomX Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHGE

About BiomX

(Free Report)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.