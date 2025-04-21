Heights Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

Heights Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,535 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BiomX were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
BiomX Trading Down 27.6 %
Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. BiomX Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About BiomX
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.
