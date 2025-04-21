177,000 Shares in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Bought by Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,029,000. Birkenstock accounts for about 3.6% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Birkenstock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Birkenstock by 642.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Birkenstock by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIRK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Birkenstock Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.