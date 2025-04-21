Rock Springs Capital Management LP Invests $2.18 Million in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neurogene by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $171.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.46. Neurogene Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurogene ( NASDAQ:NGNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,246.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,490.42. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Neurogene from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Neurogene from $45.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Neurogene

(Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

