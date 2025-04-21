State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $66.09 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Booking were worth $66,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 621,874.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,352,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after buying an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,573.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,689.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,783.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is 22.19%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,278.66.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

