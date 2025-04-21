State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $49.57 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,923 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $49,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,337,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 294,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,523 shares during the period. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $127.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.32 and a 12-month high of $131.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.08.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.