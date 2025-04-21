Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.91.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

