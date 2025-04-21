Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

