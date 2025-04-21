Cheems (cheems.pet) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $259.76 Million (CHEEMS)

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market capitalization of $259.76 million and $7.08 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,292.59 or 1.00025386 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,047.06 or 0.99744042 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet) was first traded on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000134 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $7,070,503.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems (cheems.pet) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

