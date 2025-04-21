Movement Price Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (MOVE)

Movement (MOVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Movement has a total market cap of $566.75 million and $115.38 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Movement token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Movement has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,292.59 or 1.00025386 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,047.06 or 0.99744042 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Movement

Movement’s launch date was September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,450,000,000 tokens. Movement’s official website is www.movementnetwork.xyz. Movement’s official message board is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn.

Buying and Selling Movement

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,450,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.22629697 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $96,687,438.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

