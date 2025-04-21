Best Gold Stocks To Consider – April 20th

Coca-Cola, Robinhood Markets, and Newmont are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. Their performance is often closely tied to the price of gold, which can make them attractive to investors seeking exposure to the precious metal’s market dynamics and as a potential hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. 20,745,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,385,871. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a market cap of $314.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.18. 23,885,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,307,929. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $55.08. 14,364,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,878,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Featured Stories